FREGONESE, Catia February 8, 1961 – July 12, 2020 With deep sadness, the family of Catia Fregonese announces her passing at Princess Margaret Hospital, on July 12, 2020, after a brave fight against heart disease and cancer. Catia is survived by her parents, Bernardina and Raffaele, brother Mauro (Debbie), niece Jordyn, husband Alex Settino, children Chris (Jesse), Alanna (Robbie), grandchildren James, Sophia, Lyric and Kaden, along with extended family and friends. Born and raised in Toronto, Catia was born with a heart condition that resulted in many surgeries and ultimately a heart transplant in 2018. She was a shining star, who was optimistic and selfless. She was devoted to her family and friends and found great pleasure spending time with them, always ready to give of herself to others. Catia will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and humour. The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Samuel Saibil and the oncology staff at Princess Margaret Hospital who went above and beyond for her as well as the congenital and transplant department at Toronto General Hospital and all the other numerous doctors, nurses and staff who were part of her journey. Catia has donated her body to medical research. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made in Catia's memory to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) (https://secure.sickkidsfoundation.com/donate
) or the Heart & Stroke Foundation (https://www.heartandstroke.ca/get-involved/donate
).