LENNOX, C.D., JAMES HENRY Sunrise: December 15, 1922 Sunset: March 24, 2019 A Veteran of WWII in his 97th year, Jim went to be with the Lord. Predeceased by his wife Veronica (Vera), wife Norma and son John. He leaves his children Alanna, Deanna (Terry), Veronica and Thomas. Jim was the proud grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 14 and the great-great-grandfather of 4. Visitations will be held Monday, April 1st from 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday, April 2nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with a Legion Service during the second visiting at Glendale Funeral Home (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke). The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, April 3rd at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the interment and refreshments to follow.

