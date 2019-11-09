HUGH KENNEDY "KEN" REID

REID, CD, MAJOR HUGH KENNEDY "KEN" Passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, age 85, of natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Morag, his children, Alison and Malcolm and nephew David. He also leaves grandchildren Rachel, Siobhan and Kate. Ken bequeathed his body to medical science, so there will be no funeral, but the family will be hosting a memorial at the Queen's York Rangers Officers' Mess, Fort York Armoury, Fleet Street, Toronto, on Sunday, December 1st, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019
