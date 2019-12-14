Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C.D. ROBERT F. TAYLOR. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

TAYLOR, C.D., ROBERT F. Robert (known to friends as Bob) passed away on December 5, 2019 at the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre, with his two children by his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty-six years, Aletha Boyd. Loving father of Jennifer (Paul) and Cameron (Lisa), grandfather of Luke Taylor (Kait) and Madeline and Thomas Stapleton. Bob joined the 48th Highlanders in 1947 and served in the Regimental Pipes & Drums for a total of sixty-two years (including volunteer service) retiring with the rank of Warrant Officer. He volunteered in 1951 for the 48th contingent in the 1st Canadian Highland Battalion of the 27th Brigade, which was posted to Germany. In 1954, he resumed a successful career with the Civil Service of Canada as an Inspector and Customs & Excise Investigator. After retirement from thirty-nine years with the federal government, he worked part-time for the Ministry of the Attorney General as a Deputy Court Clerk until the age of seventy. He remained active in the 48th Old Comrades Association, the Regimental Museum, the Pipes & Drums Association and the Continuing Sergeants, as well as the Black Watch (RHR) Association. Bob exemplified the Regimental motto: Dileas Gu Brath (Faithful Forever). The funeral will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (73 Simcoe St., Toronto), on December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Donations may be made in memory of WO Robert F. Taylor to the 48th Highlanders Trusts. Cheques made out to the 48th Highlanders Trusts can be mailed to 364 Ontario St., Toronto, ON M5A 2V7. Interac e-Transfers to

