de ARAUJO, CECIL June 7, 2019, Crawley, West Sussex, England. Cecil Julius Sabinus de Araujo (formerly of Aden and Nairobi) passed away at home following a spirited battle with complications as a result of diabetes. Cecil was the second born and much loved son of Flora Campos and Charles de Araujo (both deceased), husband to Sushila (deceased) and brother to Albert and Alfred (both deceased). He is survived by: his longtime partner and best friend Maria; children Fiona (Keith), Annabelle (Trevor) and Charles (Deepti); grandsons Jacob, Reece and Reuben; siblings Carmen (Alfred), Ivan (Debbie), and Cynthia (Mike) as well as a host of adoring nieces and nephews, including Lesley and John, who were especially close to him. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the East Surrey Hospital Capel Anne: https://www.surreyandsussex.nhs.uk/charitable-donations/contact-us-about-charitable-funds/ or Diabetes UK: https://www.diabetes.org.uk/Get_involved/Ways-to-donate/In_memory
Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019