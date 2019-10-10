WATTERS, CECIL DOMINIC (Markham, October 7, 2019) Fought courageously and with humour, until the end. Beloved husband for 63 years of Claudette Bertha (Lafleche) Watters of Woodville. Loved father of Shawn (Debbie) of Elora, John (Brenda) of Uxbridge and Michael (Edith) of Uxbridge. Dear grandfather of Haydn, Emmett, Cameron and Avery. Brother of Lorne (Leona) and sister-in-law Theresa. Brother-in-law of Vivianne, Melodie (Gord) and Marcelle. Predeceased by sister Peggy and brothers Terry, Eddie, Russell and Tommy. Predeceased by sisters-in law Jeannine, Laurette and Estelle and brothers-in-law Maurice, Bob, Jean, Herb and Ron. A memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1045 Portage Road, Kirkfield, Ontario, on October 11th at 11 a.m. A sincere thanks for her care and kindness to Dr. Mateya Trinkaus and to the nursing staff in the Palliative wing at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Ken Ng. If so desired, a memorial donation in memory of Cecil to the Markham Stouffville Hospital, Uxbridge site, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019