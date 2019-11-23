SIMPSON, Cecil Herbert Augustus Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Palliative Care on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in his 93rd year. Left to mourn; daughters, Patricia (Dave), Marguerite (Dean), sons, Richard (Suzette), and David. Grandchildren, Simone (Kevin), Craig and Robert, Shana and Chad, great-grandchildren, sister Beryl, sister-in-law Barbara, brother-in-law Douglas (Judith) and many dear relatives and friends. Friends will be received at ELGIN MILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill (east of Leslie St., 905-737-1720), on Saturday, November 30th, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow. A special thank you to the medical staff on the Palliative Care Floor of Mackenzie Health Hospital for their care and support. For further information and online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019