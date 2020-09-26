WOOD, Cecil Howard Grandpa's gone flying! And so it goes. Another passing of a long and fulfilled life. Cecil Howard Wood of Thornhill, Ontario, has spread his wings this past September 15, 2020. Technically 96, he had also just gained the distinction of being the youngest of the family at 24, this past February. Once a leap year baby, always a leap baby! Dad had a mission to live a long life. He did, though we're pretty sure he's a lot happier and freer now! Woody, as he was known to friends and family, was one of those rare, talented and lucky individuals who, for the most part, lived the life he wanted, accomplished his dreams, married the girl he loved and had a family he loved and that loved him back. Woody was a mechanical engineer who had a passion for airplanes and spent a good deal of his life designing, building and flying model airplanes. His specialty, perfected later in life, was designing and building remote control airplanes with wing spans up to 6 feet. Whether it was flying off the water on a pontoon plane at 6 a.m. in Muskoka (the neighbours were not always happy!) or in the flying field with the flying club, it always tested his creative mind and brought him joy. Though he did say quite emphatically that if you could not stand to see it crash, one probably should not be doing this hobby! Upon graduating from the University of Toronto in 1946, airplanes again took the stage. He was part of the design team of Orenda Engines that designed and built jet engines. They were the best in the world. The best fighter aircraft was in the US, the F-86. So just after his marriage to Eleanor (Oney) McIntyre in 1948, they traveled to California and he oversaw the installation of the Orenda engine and "the Orenda F-86 turned out to be the best fighter for all the NATO forces." Back in Toronto, Woody and Oney had 3 children, Wendee, Randy, and Kerry. Dad loved Mom and it was a long and "wonderful" marriage. Sadly both Oney and Randy have passed. There are 7 grandkids, Sean, Morgan, Samantha, Kiki, Tashi, Kira, and Galen. Grandpa loved them all. Muskoka was another deep passion for Woody. In 1950, they bought 2.5 acres on Lake Muskoka and he had a log cabin cottage built of western cedar. He spent the next 50 years building everything in it! Muskoka was Dad's slice of heaven here on earth. He loved his creation deeply. In 1960, Dad became the entrepreneur and started "Flexmaster". Over the next 7 or 8 years it became the major supplier of flexible ductwork in Canada and then within 15 years it was worldwide. Dad was a loner so running a company was not his style. He stayed with the creative end, hired the sales and managerial staff, created licenses worldwide and only employed 5 people. It fit him perfectly. After Mom passed, Dad decided to date! At 84, he was a 'catch' and happily connected with a new friend Julia Bryant. They had several sweet years of connection, travel and companionship. After Woody sold the family home in Thornhill, he happily spent his final years at Del Manor where he was admired and we're told they miss him a lot, as we all do! Have a great flight Grandpa, in deep gratitude and appreciation, we love you always.