COURNEYA, CECIL JOHN 1921 - 2019 Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Courneya. Loving father of Victoria Courneya/Piano of Hamilton, Randy Courneya and Calvin Courneya of Bolton. Dear brother of Neil Courneya of Peterborough. Also survived by his granddaughters, Christine and Nicole and grandsons David and Paul and great-granddaughter Leah. Predeceased by his parents Felix and Matilda Courneya (nee Brioux), and sisters Alma Pink, Genevieve Brooks, Marcella Sowerby and Evelyn Kearns, and brothers Aleric, Jack, Roy, Edward, Gord, Bill, Gerald and Kenneth Courneya. At the request of the family there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019