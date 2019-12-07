INNISS, CECIL S. Passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Cecil was a beloved husband to his late wife Kala, father to Tara and Tanya, and grandfather to Devin, Jayden and Kala. Cecil will be missed by his sister, Roberta and brother, John and his extended family and friends. Cecil was a Barbadian patriot, a Canadian public servant, and an intrepid global citizen. He cared deeply for the environment and justice and defended both in word and in deed. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home Brampton Chapel, 52 Main Street South (Highway 10), Brampton, on Thursday, December 12th from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church in Brampton. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Cecil's memory to the Trees That Feed Foundation (www.treesthatfeed.org/donate). Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019