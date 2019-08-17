HARVEY-FRANCIS, CECILE GRACE It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Cecile Grace Harvey-Francis. Cecile actively supported her family, friends and her community. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Stop Community Food Bank at 416-652-7867 or by mail: P.O. Box 69, Station "E", Toronto, ON M6H 4E1 or to a charity of your choice. All arrangements entrusted to Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel, 416-924-1408.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019