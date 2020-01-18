|
TURNER, OLM, SISTER CECILE Died on January 7, 2020, at Providence Healthcare, after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by parents Francis and Germaine (Gendron), sister Mary (Ursuline Sisters of Chatham), brothers Francis, James, and Bert. Cecile is loved and greatly missed by sister Patricia (Ursuline Sisters of Chatham), brother Thomas (Marilyn), sisters-in-law Joanne and Diane, many nieces and nephews and her sisters in the congregation of Our Lady's Missionaries. Her family and friends, her community, and the many people with whom she served in ministry remember her kindness, generosity and tireless concern for anyone in need. Cecile was born in Windsor, Ontario, where she attended school. After entering Our Lady's Missionaries, she studied nursing at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Cornwall, Ontario. She nursed in Canada at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Cornwall and St Catharines, Ontario, St. Michael's Hospital Toronto, Grace Hospital Toronto and St. Elizabeth Visiting Nurses. Cecile was a member of the OLM leadership from 1956 to 1962, and again, from 1974 to 1983, when she was also formation director for the congregation. Cecile served in mission outside of Canada in Northeast Brazil, Mindanao, in the Philippines, New Amsterdam, in Guyana and at a refugee camp at the border of Thailand and Cambodia. Her final act of generosity was to bequeath her body to the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine for medical study and research. A prayer service will be held in the Presentation Manor Chapel, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Scarborough, Ontario, on Tuesday January 21st, at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in the Presentation Manor Chapel on Wednesday, January 22nd, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020