CHISHOLM, CECILIA EILEEN December 7, 1934 - May 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Cecilia Chisholm. Cecilia was a beloved member of our family, her passing has left immeasurable sorrow in all of our hearts. Cecilia was strong, determined and fiercely independent. She was known for her outstanding work ethic, brilliant sense of humour and the unconditional love and pride she had for her family. Cecilia was born to Johnena and Archibald MacLean and was one of nine children: Dolly, Anna, George, Larry, Harold, Donny, Carson and Jackie. She was adored by her three sons: Michael (Elfriede), Kevin (Holly) and Brent. Cecilia was the proud Grandmother to Katelynn and Kurt. She was also a dear Auntie to Debbie and Gina Cottreau and many more. She will be deeply missed by the family she left behind, but she will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



