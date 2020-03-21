|
DEWAR, Cecilia Fraser It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Cecilia (Cela) Fraser Dewar, in the early hours of March 18, 2020. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she was in her 93rd year and in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Ian Dewar, of 58 years, and their sons, Fraser and Stewart. Cela is survived by her children, Barrie (Oksana) Michael, Patricia (Gregory Martin) Alison and Barrie, Scott (Joanne) Heather, Cameron and Cayleigh, Graham (Caroline) Andrew and Kristen, Craig (Terri Dunlop-Dewar) Robert and Ryan Dewar, Amanda and Evan Dunlop-Dewar and Adam Dunlop; and Cela's pride and joy, her great-granddaughters, Alexandra, Eva and Ivy. Cela loved her family and that will be her legacy. Cela will be sadly missed by her Condo neighbours and her winter friends at Port De Mer in Florida. She was a longtime member at York Downs and loved visits to Fairhaven Island in Muskoka. A celebration of Cela's life will be announced at a future date. Mum, you left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020