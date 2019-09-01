Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CECILIA GIORGIO. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Obituary

GIORGIO, CECILIA 1938 - 2019 Peacefully passed away at the age of 80 years, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Harold and Grace Centre. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Domenico Giorgio. Loving mother of Nicola, Francesco and Cecilia (Kevin Wallcraft). Adored grandmother of Natalie (Kevin), Caitlyn, Danielle (Tyler), Cassandra, Kristen and Mikayla. Cherished great-grandmother of Sebastian and Ava. Devoted sister of Giovanni Gallello (Mary) and Domenico Gallello (Mary). She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin Street), on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. and on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery (7300 Highway 27). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Harold and Grace Baker Centre.

GIORGIO, CECILIA 1938 - 2019 Peacefully passed away at the age of 80 years, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Harold and Grace Centre. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Domenico Giorgio. Loving mother of Nicola, Francesco and Cecilia (Kevin Wallcraft). Adored grandmother of Natalie (Kevin), Caitlyn, Danielle (Tyler), Cassandra, Kristen and Mikayla. Cherished great-grandmother of Sebastian and Ava. Devoted sister of Giovanni Gallello (Mary) and Domenico Gallello (Mary). She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin Street), on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. and on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery (7300 Highway 27). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Harold and Grace Baker Centre. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close