GIORGIO, CECILIA 1938 - 2019 Peacefully passed away at the age of 80 years, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Harold and Grace Centre. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Domenico Giorgio. Loving mother of Nicola, Francesco and Cecilia (Kevin Wallcraft). Adored grandmother of Natalie (Kevin), Caitlyn, Danielle (Tyler), Cassandra, Kristen and Mikayla. Cherished great-grandmother of Sebastian and Ava. Devoted sister of Giovanni Gallello (Mary) and Domenico Gallello (Mary). She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin Street), on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. and on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery (7300 Highway 27). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Harold and Grace Baker Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019