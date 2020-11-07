GREGOR, CECILIA 1929 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, at St. Joseph Health Centre, on November 2, 2020, at the age of 91. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of the late Nikolaus Gregor. Loving mother of Cecilia and her husband Jim MacLellan, Anne and her husband Wes Shepherd, and Frank and his wife Helen. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Catherine), Patrick (Amanda), Nikolaus and Adam. Loving great-grandmother of Veronica, Joshua, Kloey, Hayley, and Hannah. Private family funeral arrangements have taken place. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
in memory of Cecilia would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com