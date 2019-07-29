Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CECILIA HOGG NOBLE. View Sign Obituary

NOBLE, CECILIA HOGG (nee BISHOP) Peacefully, Cecilia passed away in her home on July 24, 2019. She was born in Scotland to parents Robert and Cecilia Bishop. Beloved wife of the late Martin. Loving aunt of Agnes and Doug, David Fraser, and Frances and their families. Dear friend of Alex and Nancy Corrigan and Johanna and Steven Urquhart. She was a lifetime Lawn Bowler, playing and heading up many throughout the world. She held the 1985 Silver Medal in Canada, Gold medal in Seniors in Canada, and a Gold Medal in Singles in east Scotland. Cremation has taken place. Remember me by the laughter not the tears, remember me for the joy and the fun, we shared through the happy years, and think of me if you will with a smile, when we shared jokes and laughed, at things we did a wee bit daft, and people said "what a way to carry on, I'm sure their senses must be gone" it only made us laugh the more, so when you've laughed until you're sore, or when the tears run down your face, these are the things that brought me joy, so if you have love for me, then thats how you'll remember me, for when you'll smile, I'll smile with you, I'll share the past and future too!

