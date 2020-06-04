Cecilia JUNG
JUNG, Cecilia Peacefully at Humber River Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 80. Dearly beloved wife of the late Josef Jung. Loving mother of Robert (Susan), Erika (Brigitte), and Raymond (Cornelia). Cherished grandmother of Colton, Clayton, Kyler and Jakob, and great-grandmother of Everly. Dear sister of Hilda and Barbara, and the late Otto and Erika. Private funeral arrangements. Live funeral webcast will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
12:30 PM
Live funeral webcast at newediukfuneralhome.com
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - A. Roy Miller Chapel
1695 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M6N 1J2
(416) 656-3585
