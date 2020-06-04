JUNG, Cecilia Peacefully at Humber River Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 80. Dearly beloved wife of the late Josef Jung. Loving mother of Robert (Susan), Erika (Brigitte), and Raymond (Cornelia). Cherished grandmother of Colton, Clayton, Kyler and Jakob, and great-grandmother of Everly. Dear sister of Hilda and Barbara, and the late Otto and Erika. Private funeral arrangements. Live funeral webcast will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 4, 2020.