Cecilia "Cissy" TOSCANO
TOSCANO, Cecilia "Cissy" Passed away peacefully at home on October 27th 2020. She is reunited with her husband, Anthony, loving mother of Colin, Mary-Anne (Moez) and Sheryl. Devoted grandmother of Michelle, Melissa and Marlene. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. In light of the current COVID 19 Pandemic, the family will be having a private funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 10:30am. To watch the Mass live or to send online condolences, please visit the link below. https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/mrs-cecilia-teresa-toscano/ 


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
