MORGAN, CECILY Pearlena January 20, 1922 - April 1, 2019 Died peacefully at St. George Care Community Nursing Home, Toronto, Canada. She leaves behind son Henry, sisters Eula (Dave), Jean (Mrs. Jones) and Valda (Jim), brother (Huntley), several nieces and nephews, cousin (Byron) and many other relatives and friends to mourn our loss. Viewing at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave., Toronto (416-698-3121), Friday, April 12th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Glen Rhodes United Church, 1470 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, on Saturday, April 13th at 11 a.m. Interment on Monday, April 15th at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Norway Cemetery, 470 Woodbine Ave.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019