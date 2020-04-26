CELIA GORDON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CELIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDON, CELIA Celia Gordon died peacefully on April 22, 2020, at the beautiful age of 96. She was an artist and devoted her life to cultivating special relationships with others, including through decades of volunteer work with cancer and psychiatric patients. She was the beloved mother of Arthur and David Gordon and the late Ellie and Rebecca Gordon. She is loved and remembered by her grandchildren, Rob Silver and Katie Telford, Sara Gordon and Rahul Sharma, Eli Gordon and Ellen Feldman and by her great-grandchildren, Amitav, Nathan, George, Reya, Rebecca and Nikki. Celia will live on in the hearts of so many beloved extended relatives and cherished friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, her resilience, her passion for life and her wisdom. A graveside service was held on April 23, 2020. Donations may be made to Darchei Noam Synagogue at 416-638-4783 or www.darcheinoam.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved