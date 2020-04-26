GORDON, CELIA Celia Gordon died peacefully on April 22, 2020, at the beautiful age of 96. She was an artist and devoted her life to cultivating special relationships with others, including through decades of volunteer work with cancer and psychiatric patients. She was the beloved mother of Arthur and David Gordon and the late Ellie and Rebecca Gordon. She is loved and remembered by her grandchildren, Rob Silver and Katie Telford, Sara Gordon and Rahul Sharma, Eli Gordon and Ellen Feldman and by her great-grandchildren, Amitav, Nathan, George, Reya, Rebecca and Nikki. Celia will live on in the hearts of so many beloved extended relatives and cherished friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, her resilience, her passion for life and her wisdom. A graveside service was held on April 23, 2020. Donations may be made to Darchei Noam Synagogue at 416-638-4783 or www.darcheinoam.ca.

