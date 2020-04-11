|
|
BOUTIN, Céline Found eternal peace with admirable serenity at age 77, on March 30, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa. The eldest of five children was born to Marguerite (née Boucher) and Louis Albert Boutin in Val Gagné, where she requested to return for final rest at an undetermined date. Commemorative celebrations to be announced, will also be held online and at Assomption-de-Notre-Dame Church, in Oshawa. Céline is sadly missed by loving husband of 24 years Jean-Pierre Tallec; son Jack Denault (Victoria); mother Marguerite; sisters Marielle (Germain Lacoursière) and Brigitte (Robert Craig); brothers, Jean-Guy (Mariette), Jacques (Lise); nieces and nephews; step-children; step- grandchildren, particularly Sydney; as well as many friends. Passionnée de l'apprentissage, elle a contribué au milieu éducatif de langue française en Ontario comme enseignante, directrice d'école et autres postes de leadership. Well informed in a broad range of areas, a woman of principle and integrity, Céline communicated candidly, remaining highly caring towards others. Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com. For those who wish, donations may be made to The or Lakeridge Health Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020