Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
(905) 721-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Céline BOUTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Céline BOUTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Céline BOUTIN Obituary
BOUTIN, Céline Found eternal peace with admirable serenity at age 77, on March 30, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa. The eldest of five children was born to Marguerite (née Boucher) and Louis Albert Boutin in Val Gagné, where she requested to return for final rest at an undetermined date. Commemorative celebrations to be announced, will also be held online and at Assomption-de-Notre-Dame Church, in Oshawa. Céline is sadly missed by loving husband of 24 years Jean-Pierre Tallec; son Jack Denault (Victoria); mother Marguerite; sisters Marielle (Germain Lacoursière) and Brigitte (Robert Craig); brothers, Jean-Guy (Mariette), Jacques (Lise); nieces and nephews; step-children; step- grandchildren, particularly Sydney; as well as many friends. Passionnée de l'apprentissage, elle a contribué au milieu éducatif de langue française en Ontario comme enseignante, directrice d'école et autres postes de leadership. Well informed in a broad range of areas, a woman of principle and integrity, Céline communicated candidly, remaining highly caring towards others. Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com. For those who wish, donations may be made to The or Lakeridge Health Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Céline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -