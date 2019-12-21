RIZZUTO, CESARE ANTONIO It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cesare, on December 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 63 years to Elisa nee Giordano. Caring and devoted father to Maria (Normand) and Paola (Tony). Best Nonno in the world to Nicholas (Yolanda), Susanne (Giancarlo), Anthony (Gabrielle), Stephanie and Marc Anthony. Great-grandfather to Lucas, Valentina and Giulia. Cesare will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Special thank you to Dr. Masellis, Dr. Zadra, Alison and Paul and the many health care providers from SE Health. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Delgado's Research Fund, Toronto General Hospital. Please visit www.tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL, HOME 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, December 22, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019