MANDARINO, CESARE 1963 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cesare Mandarino on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 56, at Scarborough Centenary Hospital. Cesare was the loving partner and best friend to Bozena, devoted brother of Mary (Peter) and Emilie, close cousin to Domenic (Anna), uncle to Christopher (Kristina), C.J., Daniel, Carmela and great-uncle to Erica. Cesare was also the beloved stepfather of Cyprian, Ania (Steven), Alicia (Jarel) and Aleksandra and proud Nonno ("Babcia") to Benjamin, Nathan and Anthony. He was predeceased by his parents, Francesca and Carmine Mandarino. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends, but will live on in our memories. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Friday, November 8th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m with visiting from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in our chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

