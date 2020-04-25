CHANDRA RITA RAMSAHOYE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAMSAHOYE, CHANDRA RITA (nee MISIR) It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Chandra on April 19, 2020. Chandra will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, Samuel Irad Ramsahoye, their children Denys, Dawne, Moira and J. Elizabeth, and son-in-law Guy Francois. Chandra Rita Misir Ramsahoye was born on August 7, 1930 in Georgetown, Guyana to Raghunandan and Dorothy Misir. She was the eldest sister of Hari (Buddy), Betty (Late), Roy, Jai, Ravi and Amar. Chandra will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Nirmala, Shiromani, Hemant, Pratima, Ravi, Dave and Angelique. Chandra will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Sonia and Tina Samji and by her great-granddaughter Anna. Chandra Rita Misir Ramsahoye will be most deeply missed by her family and friends across the globe. Mispah. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti Om.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved