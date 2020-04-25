RAMSAHOYE, CHANDRA RITA (nee MISIR) It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Chandra on April 19, 2020. Chandra will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, Samuel Irad Ramsahoye, their children Denys, Dawne, Moira and J. Elizabeth, and son-in-law Guy Francois. Chandra Rita Misir Ramsahoye was born on August 7, 1930 in Georgetown, Guyana to Raghunandan and Dorothy Misir. She was the eldest sister of Hari (Buddy), Betty (Late), Roy, Jai, Ravi and Amar. Chandra will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Nirmala, Shiromani, Hemant, Pratima, Ravi, Dave and Angelique. Chandra will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Sonia and Tina Samji and by her great-granddaughter Anna. Chandra Rita Misir Ramsahoye will be most deeply missed by her family and friends across the globe. Mispah. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti Om.

