CHANDRIMA BAGCHI
BAGCHI, CHANDRIMA On Friday, May 15, 2020, Chandrima Bagchi, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 75. After waging a ferocious battle with cancer, she departed gracefully and peacefully on her own terms. Chandrima was born on July 12, 1944 in Kolkata, India. She graduated from King's College with a Masters in Zoology in 1966 and plied her expertise in Microbiology and Pathology in both London, England and in Toronto, Canada. On May 16, 1967, she married Sudarsan (Sam) Bagchi. They raised two sons, Neil and Shaun. Chandrima's passions included cooking, travelling, and reading. In addition to being the cornerstone of her family, she loved her many friends. As a member of her local book club, she maintained relationships with longtime friends whom she considered close and dear to her heart into her last days. Her commitment and long tenure at North York General Hospital as a laboratory manager also led to close friendships with the team and staff with which she worked closely for over three decades. Chandrima is survived by her husband Sam, her two children, Neil and Shaun, her daughters-in-law, Catherine and Giselle, and her four grandchildren, Adrian, Arden, Kate, and Samuel. "Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come" – Tagore Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Highland Funeral Home – Markham Chapel, 905-887-8600.

Published in Toronto Star on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
