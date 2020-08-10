1/
CHARLENE ANN KELTZ
KELTZ, CHARLENE ANN Passed away peacefully at the Princess Margaret Hospital, on August 7, 2020 with her loving spouse Leonard by her side. Charlene is survived by her spouse Leonard Ricci and was a dear sister to her siblings Lynn, Charles and Robert. Friends will be received at DeMarco Funeral Home, 3725 Keele St., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Wilfrid's Roman Catholic Church, 1675 Finch Ave., at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel) Inc.
3725 Keele Street
Toronto, ON M3J 1N4
416-636-7027
