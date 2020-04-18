FORREST, CHARLES A. Charles A. Forrest, 92, died April 11, 2020, at The Wexford Long Term Care. Predeceased by loving wife of 64 years Elizabeth (2018). Beloved Father of Cathy (predeceased 2018) (David), Jackie (Roger) and Julie (Doug). Loving Poppa to Stephanie, Jason and Tyler. Charlie will be greatly missed by Nieces, Nephews, family and the staff at the Wexford (3rd floor). Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. If desired, donation can be made to The Wexford-LTC, 1860 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON, M1R 5B1, in memory of Charles.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.