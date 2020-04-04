|
WEST, CHARLES JAMES WEST P. ENG AND ELLEN WILMA It is with great sadness that the family of Charles James (Bud) West and Ellen Wilma West, announce their recent passings. Wilma passed away on January 11, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side. Bud passed away on March 21, 2020, with his daughter by his side. Bud and Wilma are survived by their children Adam (Angela), of Georgetown and Jane (Rob), of Saskatoon. Bud and Wilma were proud of their grandsons – Keegan, Isaac, Logan, Griffin and Quinn. They were also pleased to welcome great-grandson Xavier. They will be missed by Bud's sister, June Saxton and family friends, Lloyd and Karen Marshment and Barb Dubrule.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020