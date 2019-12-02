ARSENAULT, Charles January 21, 1937 – November 30, 2019 At Trillium Health Centre Mississauga Site on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Charles, in his 83rd year, beloved husband to Norma of 61 years. Loving father of Terry and his wife Lynda, Nancy and her husband Wilfred George. He will be sadly missed by his granddaughter Courtney and his great-granddaughter Aubree. He will be missed by his many brother and sisters. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. from Christ the King Catholic Church, 3674 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke. Cremation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2019