BAMBROUGH, CHARLES (BERT) Bert passed away peacefully in his 90h year with his loving daughters by his side on June 11, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Bert is now at peace as he joins his wife, Erla. He will be forever loved and missed by his loving daughters Debbie (Paul), Lynn (Alex) and Kim (Scott). Loving Grandpa to his five grandsons: Steven (Trish), Ryan (Michelle), Scott (Steven), Chris and Matthew, and great-grandson Cole. He will be missed by his brother Jimmy. Bert touched many people's lives with his sense of humour, he always loved a party and a good game of cards. Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a small private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 14, 2020.