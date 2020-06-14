CHARLES (BERT) BAMBROUGH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAMBROUGH, CHARLES (BERT) Bert passed away peacefully in his 90h year with his loving daughters by his side on June 11, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Bert is now at peace as he joins his wife, Erla. He will be forever loved and missed by his loving daughters Debbie (Paul), Lynn (Alex) and Kim (Scott). Loving Grandpa to his five grandsons: Steven (Trish), Ryan (Michelle), Scott (Steven), Chris and Matthew, and great-grandson Cole. He will be missed by his brother Jimmy. Bert touched many people's lives with his sense of humour, he always loved a party and a good game of cards. Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a small private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved