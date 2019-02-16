BARWELL, CHARLES Passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in his 80th year. Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, he was the son of the late Samuel and Jean (Donner) Barwell. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Marie (nee Laurence) and his three children Chuck (Jan), Carol (Steven) and Tommy (Holly). Cherished grandfather to Andrea, Jessica, Samantha, Joshua, Daniel, Catherine and Cindy. Special thanks to the staff at the CCU and Cardiology floor at St. Michael's Hospital who gave the family a special extra year with Charles. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, on February 20th at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation / Cardiac Care Unit, 416-864-5000.

