CHARLES BIGGERSTAFF

CHARLES BIGGERSTAFF Obituary
BIGGERSTAFF, CHARLES 1934 - 2019 With immense sadness we announce the peaceful passing at home of "Charlie" on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Loving Husband of Eleanor. Beloved Father of Tricia (John) and John (Julie). Proud Papa of Fiona, Kenneth and Jack. Dear Brother of Elsie, Maisie, Nora, Johan and Olive. Funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Parish Church, 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham, on Friday, January 10, 2019 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Alzheimer Scotland. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 5, 2020
