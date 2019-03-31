Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Chuck" CALKIN. View Sign

CALKIN, Charles "Chuck" September 26, 1938 - March 28, 2019 It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Chuck Calkin on March 28, 2019, at the age of 80, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, New Market. Loving Soulmate of Gloria of 56 years. Loving Father of Kimberly. Devoted and loving Papa of Talen and Kenzie. Chuck had a very active life. He had many hobbies, having birds, fish and also did woodworking in winter. In the Summer you could see him in the vegetable garden and also taking pride in his flower gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the . Visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth, March 31st 2-6 p.m. and service to follow April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.



Funeral Home Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen

2570 Danforth Ave

Toronto , ON M4C1L3

