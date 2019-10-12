Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Cecil HAUPT. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

HAUPT, Charles Cecil Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Ottilie. Loving father of Karl (Almira) and Charlene. Charles was born in Cape Town, South Africa, where he and his brother Eric were raised by his father Martin and his maternal grandmother after his own mother passed away when he was five. He studied Physics at the University of Cape Town, receiving a B.Sc. and M.Sc. He subsequently studied and conducted research at various American institutions of higher learning including Rensselaer Polytechnic, Harvard, and Cornell University, where he was awarded a Shell Merit Fellowship in 1966 for work in particle physics. Following his research and studies in the U.S., he emigrated to Canada, settling in Toronto, Ontario, where he met and married his beloved wife of 52 years, Otti, and had two children, Charlene and Karl. Charles became a science teacher in the Toronto District School Board, teaching mainly math and physics at the high school level for over thirty years. He eventually became Head of the Science Department at Silverthorne Collegiate in Etobicoke, where he spent the majority of his career. During this time he also earned his M.Ed. from Brock University. He was a gifted educator, able to take complex concepts and make them understandable to students of all levels of ability. His passion for his subject matter, his love of teaching, and his kindness and care for his pupils have left a legacy of former students who went on to achieve success in all walks of life. Even after his retirement in 1994, Charles never lost his love of learning and his curiosity about the world. He loved to travel, both by armchair and more conventional means, visiting Europe, the U.S., the Caribbean and South Africa. He had a rich cultural life, enjoying everything the arts had to offer: live theatre and concerts, opera and musicals, classic movies, science fiction literature and television (notably Dr. Who) and of course Masterpiece Theatre. Throughout his life, both working and retired, Charles always managed to make time for numerous volunteer activities. A longtime parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Mississauga, Ontario, he was active with the Knights of Columbus, of which he was a Grand Knight, and a weekly volunteer at bingo. He and Otti had a coterie of elderly ladies whom they cared for: running errands, buying groceries, escorting to doctor appointments, and taking on outings. His was a life that was truly well lived. He was an optimist, in spite of the harsh realities he faced as a child of mixed race origin growing up in Apartheid South Africa, and worked hard to make the world a better place. Somewhat shy and reserved, he was loving and gentle and had an innocence and purity of spirit that could not be diminished by intolerance, racism, political oppression, or devastating illness. On his journey through life, people were drawn to his fierce intelligence, his kindness and his generosity of spirit. He had many people who loved him and have been left bereft at his loss. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, at 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2473 Thorn Lodge Drive, Mississauga. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, followed by a Reception on Sunday, November 3rd, at 11 a.m., at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas Sreet W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Parkway). The interment and final blessing will take place on Monday, November 4th, at Glen Oaks Cemetery, Oakville.



Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019

