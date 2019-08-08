CLOUTIER, CHARLES (CHUCK) A 40-year veteran of the Toronto Police Dept., Charles passed away peacefully, on August 3, 2019. He was the beloved partner of Jane Worden and was predeceased by his children Eddie, Charmaine and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and his best girl, Lola. There will be a Celebration of Life Tuesday, August 13, 2019, between 4-8 p.m., at Pulcinella Ristorante, at 3687 Lakeshore Blvd. W. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Chuck's favourite charity Sick Kids Foundation or Covenant House would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019