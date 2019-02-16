Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Daniel (Chuck) WORTH. View Sign

WORTH, Charles Daniel (Chuck) It is with sadness we announce the death of Charles Worth on February 11, 2019. Chuck was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Lena Worth, his sisters Ruth (Tom Hazlitt) and Leona (Ron Emard), and his brother John. He will be mourned and lovingly remembered by his nieces Catherine, Mary, Lisa (Francis), Jessie (Mike), Rhonda (Tony), nephews Allan (Cathy) and John, and their children, as well as his relatives in Timmins and Cape Breton and his many friends and colleagues. Chuck found great joy in the companionship of his dogs, baking in his kitchen and working in his garden. Chuck was a teacher with the MSSB/TCDSB for 35 years. A creative, dedicated teacher he encouraged his students to cultivate their curiosity and develop their potential. He loved his cottage, 'down east' music, picking blueberries, a good brandy and a challenging game of bridge. Chuck was a gentle and generous man, a loyal friend who will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to spend time with him engaged in lively conversation about politics and the news of the day. He leaves a legacy of devotion to his faith, his family, his friends and students. It can truly be said of Chuck, as St. Paul wrote to Timothy, 'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.' Rest in peace, Chuck A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Corpus Christi Church, 16 Lockwood Road, Toronto. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close