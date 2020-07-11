REESOR, CHARLES DENNIS "DANNY" In Memory October 12, 1941 - July 7, 2020 Devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, musician, and friend, and proud member of the Odd Fellows currently serving as Noble Grand of Warriner Lodge No. 75. Danny passed away unexpectedly at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, in the late evening hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Married to the late Lillian Jean Reesor (nee Couves) for almost 53 years, he has three children, Chris (Danielle), Charlene (Trevor) Lyn, and Denise (Dave) Bell. He dearly loved his nine wonderful grandchildren, Hilliary (Mitchell), Katelyn, Sebastian, Darren, Sara, Karianne, Meghan, Emma and Peter. Dear brother of Larry (Joanne). In compliance with public health and safety, the family held a private service at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171), on Saturday, July 11th. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Greenbank. A public Celebration of his life will be held once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation, Port Perry United Church or I.O.O.F. Warriner Lodge Port Perry. Memories, Photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com