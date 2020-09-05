1/1
Charles Draper WOOD
On Monday evening, August 24, 2020, Draper passed away peacefully in his sleep at Deerwood Creek Long Term Care Home, following 6 years of exemplary care through advancing dementia, the result of a stroke. Draper was just short of his 92nd birthday. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Train) for over 68 years, he was the cherished father of Debra Ross (Graeme), the late Douglas Wood (Patricia) and Cynthia Nash (David). Draper was a loving grandfather to Draper Wood, of Calgary, Taylor Wood, of Calgary, and Carson Wood, of Toronto. Draper loved to spend time at the cottage in Muskoka, and on the ski hills at Alpine, enjoying happy family times and the company of dear friends. A private family graveside service at Park Lawn Cemetery has taken place. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Deerwood Creek for the many years of loving care extended to our dear Draper, and to our entire family. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation, Sleeping Children (scaw.org), or to the charity of your choice, would be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
