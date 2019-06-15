Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES EARL LABERGE. View Sign Obituary

LABERGE, CHARLES EARL October 18, 1923 - June 11, 2019 The family is sad to announce the passing of their beloved Earl at the Veterans Centre Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on June 11, 2019. His war service to his country, Canada, was honoured in a brief posthumous bedside Canadian Flag Ceremony attended by his family and members of his nursing care team. Many thanks to the exceptional health care team at the Veterans Centre for not only their medical expertise but their genuine compassion and affection for Earl. Earl, affectionately nick named "The Earl" by his children, was born in Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan. He is survived by his wife Margaret; children, Brett, Cara, Marc; grandchildren, Kat (Brett), Ethan, Natalie and Danielle (Marc and Lisa); sister Dori; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Nina (Hanlon), first wife Lee, brother Donald and wife Marta (Vancouver). Earl was a part of the "Great Generation", serving with distinction in WWII from 1943-1946 as Flying Officer 429th Squadron, Bomber Command, flying Lancaster bombers on missions and retuning POW's from Europe until his honorable discharge in 1946. After the war, he attended the University of Manitoba, B.Com . He adventured out to BC and had a brief stint as a tree topper and dance instructor. He moved to Hamilton, ON, where he found his true calling in real estate acquisitions for Grand Union and Steinberg's Supermarket chains in both Toronto and USA. He left Steinberg's to become President of his own company ECL Real Estate and Development Corp. Ltd. Earl was the quintessential self-made man. Through his development initiatives, he contributed to the economic growth of many communities in the GTA, Hamilton, Brampton, Napanee, Huntsville and Orlando, USA. His diversified business ventures included the High Tech Industrial Park, Brampton; several housing projects in Hamilton; condo conversions and estate developments in Florida, providing affordable housing and employment to many. He also participated in the start up of the Santa Fe Bar & Grill and funded several Canadian movies such as Tribute and The Changeling He was a member of the National Golf Owners Association for 26 years, transforming the Huntsville Downs Golf course from a rustic 9-hole course to a superb, professionally designed 18-hole course, with emphasis on preserving the natural beauty of the Muskoka landscape and the early use of environmentally friendly products and procedures that benefited the entire community. He was a charter member of the Rexdale Rotary Club 1960-2007, now Toronto West, serving in all capacities including President and Chairman of the Easter Seal Campaign. He received the Paul Harris award for his dedication and service. "The Earl LaBerge Achievement Award" was created to acknowledge his outstanding contributions over the years. In 2007, he transferred over to the Rotary Club of Willowdale and was made an Honorary Member on his retirement in 2014. Earl was a Patron of the National Ballet, an active supporter of the Huntsville Festival of the Arts, Minstrel Foundation, Toronto Botanical Gardens, Canadian Psychiatric Foundation, Huntsville Hospital Foundation (Board member) and Ontario Heart & Stroke, Polo for Heart event. He enjoyed a rich, full life. As an active member of the Donalda Club since 1960, he participated in golf, curling, tennis, duplicate bridge and social events. He loved alpine skiing, wind surfing, theatre and fine dining. He was a devoted and caring husband and a generous and loving father. He will be missed by his family and friends. Private family service and interment at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or Veterans Grant a Wish Foundation, SHSC are much appreciated. For more information please visit www.etouch.ca Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

