WAKELIN, CHARLES EDGAR On the morning of August 16, 2019, Charles E. Wakelin passed away at age 90, at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. He will be remembered and missed by his loving wife Ruth (Green), of 67 years, daughter Sandra, son Robert and wife Deb, grandchildren Daniel, Christopher and wife Tanya, Richard, Peter and great-grandson Connor. He is survived by his many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was born to Arthur and Thelma, in the City of Toronto and was predeceased by his brother William and sister-in-law Dinah. A Memorial Service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, 3 Byron Street, New Hamburg, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Margaret Walker to officiate. Reception will follow at Morningside Community Centre, 10 Homestead Place, New Hamburg. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at markjutzifuernalhomes.ca Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg, 519-662-1661.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2019