CHARLES EDGEWORTH
EDGEWORTH, CHARLES Peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 67. Charles Edgeworth was the beloved husband of the late Maryanne Swallow. Dear brother of Patricia Edgeworth (Lester Konishi) and Shelley Davis (Ted). A Celebration of Charles' life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
