HOLLOWAY, CHARLES EDWARD AIRD Ajax, ON Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health, with his loving partner and best friend Margaret Wines by his side, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in his 80th year. Charles was born on August 28, 1940, in Toronto. Chuck was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Lorraine, his wife Donna (Faubert) and his sister Carol. He is survived by his brother David. He will be sadly missed by his nieces Debbie and Linda and his many friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Charles' life at a gathering on Friday, October 18th from 2-4 p.m. at Magwyers Pub, located at 105 Bayly Street West in Ajax. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019