CHARLES EDWARD (CHUCK) BOLAND
BOLAND, CHARLES EDWARD (CHUCK) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 4, 2020. He was 84 years of age. Beloved husband for 61 wonderful years to Mary Boland (nee Hibberd), loving father to Teresa, Michael (Cayla), Elaine (David) and Neil (Jennifer), and devoted grandfather (Poppa) to Adrienne (Michael), Alex (Hillary), Meghan, Kevin, James, Michael and Marek. He was a much-loved brother-in-law of Dave and Mary Hibberd, Rev. Father Neil Hibberd and the late Barbara and Jack Douglas, Jean and George Mill and William Hibberd. Chuck was born in Toronto in 1936 to parents James and Elizabeth (nee Reardon) Boland. He is remembered by his sister Catherine Dickson. Chuck was preceded in death by his late brothers Edward, David and James. Chuck will be remembered for his humour, his devotion to his family and friends and his faith. And he loved his baseball, especially his beloved Blue Jays. Oh…Big Time! In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in his memory to the Salvation Army.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
