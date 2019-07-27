PENTNEY, CHARLES EDWARD Peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, Charles Pentney passed away in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba in his 100th year. Charles was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy (nee Lapp), but was lucky to find another soul mate in Hilda. He is survived by his wife Hilda and his sons Ross Pentney and David (Janet) Pentney. Charlie will be missed by his grandchildren Adam (Kate), Heidi and Phil (Heather), along with five great-grandchildren. When Charlie married Hilda he was warmly welcomed into her large extended family. To them he was simply "Charlie" to all generations and they too will miss him. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, if friends so wish, donations may be made in Charlie's memory to the Portage District General Hospital Foundation, 524 – 5th St. SE, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 3A8. A tree will be planted in memory and cared for by McKenzies Portage Funeral Chapel. 204-857-4021 www.mckenziesportage funeralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019