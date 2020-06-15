SNIDER, Charles Edward Charles passed away on June 12, 2020 at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. He was almost 101 years of age. After returning from overseas service in the RCAF, Charles developed a water well drilling business and later in life he felt called by God to provide mechanical maintenance services to overseas mission stations in Kenya, Sierra Leone, Ecuador and many other countries. He will be very much missed by his daughter Ruth-Lynne Cropley (Graeme), his son Standen Snider (Vicki Bishop), grandchildren Tim Cropley (Julia Ukrintz) and Cathryn Botham (Matt) and great-granddaughters Grace, Gwendolyn and Adeline. He is survived by younger siblings Peter Snider, Anna Bodie and Ada Judson as well as sister-in-law Margaret Snider, and loved nieces, nephews and their families. For information: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9218632
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 15, 2020.