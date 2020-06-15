Charles Edward SNIDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SNIDER, Charles Edward Charles passed away on June 12, 2020 at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. He was almost 101 years of age. After returning from overseas service in the RCAF, Charles developed a water well drilling business and later in life he felt called by God to provide mechanical maintenance services to overseas mission stations in Kenya, Sierra Leone, Ecuador and many other countries. He will be very much missed by his daughter Ruth-Lynne Cropley (Graeme), his son Standen Snider (Vicki Bishop), grandchildren Tim Cropley (Julia Ukrintz) and Cathryn Botham (Matt) and great-granddaughters Grace, Gwendolyn and Adeline. He is survived by younger siblings Peter Snider, Anna Bodie and Ada Judson as well as sister-in-law Margaret Snider, and loved nieces, nephews and their families. For information: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9218632

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved