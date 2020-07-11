1/1
CHARLES EDWARD (TED) WALDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALDEN, CHARLES EDWARD (TED) It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our father, Charles Edward Walden, who passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on July 6, 2020, after a battle with prostate cancer. Fluent in four languages, Ted (as he preferred to be called) was an influential pioneer in real estate law, a recognized Beethoven scholar, an accomplished pianist and a profound lover of music and nature. He held degrees from the University of Western Ontario and Osgoode Law School, and a diploma from the University of Vienna. Son of Carroll and Kathleen Walden, our father lost his beloved brother Frank in the weeks after the Normandy landings, but enjoyed a close, lifelong bond with his sister Colleen. He was predeceased by our dear mother Maxine in 1995. As a wonderful father and a faithful friend to many, we look forward to celebrating his life together once travel restrictions are lessened. Announcements will be sent privately at that time, and posted on the Morgan Funeral Home website in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Our father would welcome donations in his informal name to Music Niagara or The Niagara-on-the-Lake Heritage Trail. Thank you, dear father, for guiding us to love life, and for your strength and tenderness until the end. With love, Jennifer, Scott, Beth and Megan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home Niagara-on-the-Lake Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved