WALDEN, CHARLES EDWARD (TED) It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our father, Charles Edward Walden, who passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on July 6, 2020, after a battle with prostate cancer. Fluent in four languages, Ted (as he preferred to be called) was an influential pioneer in real estate law, a recognized Beethoven scholar, an accomplished pianist and a profound lover of music and nature. He held degrees from the University of Western Ontario and Osgoode Law School, and a diploma from the University of Vienna. Son of Carroll and Kathleen Walden, our father lost his beloved brother Frank in the weeks after the Normandy landings, but enjoyed a close, lifelong bond with his sister Colleen. He was predeceased by our dear mother Maxine in 1995. As a wonderful father and a faithful friend to many, we look forward to celebrating his life together once travel restrictions are lessened. Announcements will be sent privately at that time, and posted on the Morgan Funeral Home website in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Our father would welcome donations in his informal name to Music Niagara or The Niagara-on-the-Lake Heritage Trail. Thank you, dear father, for guiding us to love life, and for your strength and tenderness until the end. With love, Jennifer, Scott, Beth and Megan



