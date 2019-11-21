CROMIE, CHARLES ERNEST Peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Chuck Cromie beloved husband of Brenda (nee Pollock). Father of Joanna, Anthony (Genvieve) and Charles (Julie). Loving Grandfather of Isabelle, Theodore, Charlotte, Nathan and Hannah. Dear brother of Doris Sinclair. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. A Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held in the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Saturday, November 23rd at 1:30 p.m. with memorial visitation from 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations to SicKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019