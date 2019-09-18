CHARLES FISHER

Service Information
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1R 2Y8
(416)-751-7890
Obituary

FISHER, CHARLES Peacefully, at Scarborough General Hospital on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 84. Charles, beloved husband of Arlene. Loving father of Robert (Bonnie). Grandpa will be fondly remembered by Bradley and Richard. Dear brother of the late Kenneth (Charlyn) and niece Debbie. Cherished sister-in-law Deanna (Edward) and nephew Sean and his daughter Darlenea. Cousin Lori McLeod. Charles was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and The Shriners. He was an employee of Ontario Hydro for 38 years. A special thank you to the neighbours for their help. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. Service in our Chapel on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019
